UN chief says developing countries must not leave Baku empty-handed

The COP29 climate conference must tear down the walls to climate finance, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29 in Baku, News.Az reports.Guterres stressed that developing countries must not leave Baku empty-handed."We need a new finance goal that meets the moment. On climate finance, the world must pay up, or humanity will pay the price,” the UN chief added.

