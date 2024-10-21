UN chief ‘unequivocally condemns’ persistent civilian casualties in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday condemned the “continued and widespread” loss of life across Gaza, including Israeli strikes on a residential block in Beit Lahiya on Saturday which killed dozens, according to the Gazan health ministry, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

“Civilians must be respected and protected at all times” and the UN chief “remains deeply alarmed by the rapidly deteriorating situation for civilians in northern Gaza, including mass displacement and the lack of essentials for survival,” said UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, briefing reporters in New York.Mr. Guterres called for immediate and unhindered access for humanitarian and rescue teams to allow them to continue their lifesaving work.“The recent attacks that have hit hospitals in North Gaza are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis and placing the lives of tens of thousands at grave risk,”, Mr Haq continued, calling for combatants to protect patients and medical staff.“The violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza by all parties to this conflict are unacceptable. Accountability for any international crimes that have been committed by any party is essential,” Mr Haq said, adding that the Secretary-General reiterates his calls for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza.

News.Az