UN chief voices concern over Indian military attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was very concerned about Indian military operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, his spokesperson said on Tuesday while calling for maximum military restraint from India and Pakistan, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries," the spokesperson said.

"The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan."

News.Az