UN chief welcomes U.S.-China trade dialogue as "very positive" for global economy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the recent trade talks between the United States and China, describing the dialogue as a "positive" sign for the global economy, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"We've always said that we don't need any escalation in the trade war. We need dialogue," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, said at a briefing on Monday.

"So it's obviously a good, a good start," he added, referring to the renewed contact between the two major economies.

Dujarric also reiterated Guterres's stance that trade conflicts benefit no one. "I think the Secretary-General has been very clear that no one wins in a trade war," he said.

The China-U.S. high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs was held in Geneva, Switzerland, over the weekend, during which both sides reached a consensus on several key issues.

