UN committee investigates disappearance of Syrian man deported by Austria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances has launched an investigation into the whereabouts and well-being of a Syrian man deported by Austria in early July, who has since lost all contact with his legal team and family.

According to a letter dated August 6 from the UN Petitions Section seen by Reuters, the committee has urged Austria to make formal diplomatic inquiries with Syrian authorities to determine if the man is alive, where he is being held, the conditions of his detention, and to seek diplomatic guarantees for his safety and humane treatment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The 32-year-old was the first Syrian national expelled from European Union territory following the December fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime to rebel forces, now led by an interim president promising stability and reforms.

Millions of Syrians fled Assad’s brutal crackdown during the civil war from 2011 to 2024. While many EU countries accepted refugees, some have begun considering repatriations due to the changed political landscape in Syria, despite ongoing sectarian violence in some regions.

Human rights organizations expressed concerns at the time of the man’s July 3 deportation, warning of the risks of inhumane treatment and the dangerous precedent it could set.

Since his deportation, his Austrian legal adviser, Ruxandra Staicu, told Reuters that neither his family nor legal team have been able to contact him. Staicu emphasized the continued instability in Syria, stating, “Nobody can say for sure what will happen after deportation to Syria.”

Austria’s Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs confirmed receipt of the UN letter and said it will coordinate with relevant ministries to determine next steps.

The man was granted asylum in Austria in 2014 but lost refugee status in 2019 after a criminal conviction. He was deported while awaiting the outcome of a new asylum application, which remains pending.

News.Az