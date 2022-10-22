UN considers provision of humanitarian aid for return of former IDPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work, done by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan regarding Great Return to liberated territories, has been announced," said Guido Ambroso, Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

UN recommends and cooperates with Azerbaijan on international standards regarding mine safety, as well as return.

"Finally, they got an opportunity to return back to their native lands after 30 years. It is pleasing," added Ambroso.

UNHCR Representative has clarified whether humanitarian aid will or will not be allocated by the UN to Azerbaijan regarding Great Return: "The UN sent humanitarian aid to IDPs in the 90s. We also delivered humanitarian assistance during the Second Karabakh War. We also consider provision of humanitarian aid to return of IDPs."

News.Az