UN experts call on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel

"The conclusion of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, that Israel is committing genocide is the latest in a growing number of international bodies affirming that genocide is being committed," the experts said. They recalled that the International Court of Justice's interim order of Jan. 26, 2024, reminded every country of its legal duty to act against genocide, News.Az reports citing TRT World.

"Sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual," they said.

"Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices."