Lebanon urges U.S. to ensure Israel abides by truce

Lebanon has sought greater support from the United States following a deadly Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon that killed five people, including three children, marking the latest in a series of near-daily violations of the U.S.-brokered November 2024 ceasefire.

President Joseph Aoun and other Lebanese officials met with a delegation led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday. According to the Lebanese presidency, Aoun requested that Rubio ensure Israel honors the truce with the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Aoun also called for an end to Israel’s occupation of parts of Lebanon, expressed interest in equipping the Lebanese army with U.S. military supplies, and sought Washington’s backing for a conference on the country’s reconstruction.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to disarm Hezbollah, Aoun stressed that the Lebanese army’s mandate extends to “all Lebanese regions” as the nation works toward a “just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

