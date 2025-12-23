UN experts call on Iran to stop execution of activist

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN experts have called on Iran to halt the execution of a female activist.

Ms Tabari was arrested in April and accused of collaborating with a banned opposition group, the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (PMOI), according to her family, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

In October, she was convicted of "armed rebellion" by a Revolutionary Court in Rasht after a trial via video link that lasted less than 10 minutes. Her family said the verdict was based on extremely limited and unreliable evidence: a piece of cloth bearing the words "Woman, Resistance, Freedom", and an unpublished audio message.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the case.

News.Az