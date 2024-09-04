UN expresses alarm over sharp increase in executions in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN experts have expressed grave concern over a sharp increase in executions in August 2024 and have called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately cease carrying out death penalties.

At least 81 individuals were executed in August, twice as many as the 45 executions reported in July, based on information received by the experts, News.Az reports citing the OHCHR. The reported number of executions this year has risen to above 400 individuals, among them 15 women.“We are deeply concerned by this sharp rise in executions. According to information received, of the 93 executions in August, only a fraction is officially reported by the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting the urgent need for transparency,” they said.Nearly half (41) the executions were carried out for drug offences. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Iran is a party, restricts the application of the death penalty to ‘most serious crimes’, understood as intentional killing.“Executions for drug offences violate international standards,” the experts said.There has been a marked rise in drug executions in Iran since 2021, with more than 400 drug related executions carried out in 2023 alone. This rise occurred despite revisions to the Law for Combating Illicit Drugs, which were aimed at restricting the application of the death penalty for drug offences.“Countries that retain the death penalty must ensure that individuals are not subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment throughout the criminal justice process,” the experts said. “Their right to fair trial and equality before the law and the courts must be respected in all criminal proceedings.”

