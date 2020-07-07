UN General Assembly approves new dates of Olympic Truce for 2021 Summer Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN General Assembly has confirmed new dates of the Olympic Truce for the Summer Games in Tokyo next year, the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The United Nations (UN) General Assembly yesterday confirmed that the Olympic Truce for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will now be observed from 16 July 2021 (seven days before the opening of the Olympic Games) to 12 September 2021 (seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games)," the statement from the IOC reads.

"The resolution, entitled ‘Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic spirit,’ was originally passed unanimously and co-sponsored by 186 of the 193 UN Member States in December 2019," according to the statement. "But with the postponement of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad to 2021, the dates of observation have now been changed accordingly."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9, and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games were planned to be organized between August 25 and September 6.

The IOC and the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) announced on March 24 a decision to postpone for one year the tournaments in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread. Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo-2020 Olympics Local Organizing Committee, announced on March 30 that the Summer Olympic Games in Japan next year will start on July 23 and the Summer Paralympic Games will begin on August 24.

