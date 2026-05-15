Flavio Bolsonaro tape scandal over $26.8 million film funding request

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Flávio Bolsonaro, a leading Brazilian right-wing presidential contender and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, has been caught in leaked recordings asking a jailed banker accused of fraud for $26.8 million to fund a film about his father.

The audio tapes and messages, published by Intercept Brasil, show Flávio Bolsonaro requesting the funds from banker Daniel Vorcaro, who is currently in prison over allegations of large-scale financial fraud, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

In the recordings, Bolsonaro discusses financing a “heroic” biopic of his father, with Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel reportedly set to play Jair Bolsonaro. The banker allegedly suggested hosting a private meeting to discuss the project further.

The revelations have sparked major political backlash in Brazil, with critics saying the scandal could seriously damage Flávio Bolsonaro’s presidential ambitions amid an already highly polarized election environment.

Vorcaro, who denies all allegations against him, is awaiting trial in prison. The controversy has also drawn wider scrutiny over the financing of the proposed film, with questions raised about where the money went and whether any funds were properly transferred to production companies involved.

Political analysts in Brazil say the incident could weaken Bolsonaro’s image as an anti-establishment candidate, with even some right-wing allies criticizing the revelations. The case adds to a growing corruption scandal involving business figures and politicians linked to Vorcaro’s banking network, which authorities say caused massive financial losses.

News.Az