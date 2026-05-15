Suicide attack kills 8 Pakistani security personnel

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A suicide attack targeting a security facility in northwestern Pakistan killed at least eight security personnel and one civilian, while 35 others were wounded, local police said on Friday.

The attack took place late Thursday in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghan border, when an explosives-laden vehicle attempted to enter a scouts camp, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to police, the vehicle detonated near the entrance of the compound, causing major damage to the gate and surrounding walls of the facility.

Security officials said the majority of the injured were members of Pakistan’s security forces stationed at the camp. Emergency teams and security personnel were deployed to the area following the blast.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Bajaur region has witnessed repeated militant violence in recent years due to its proximity to the Afghan border, with Pakistani authorities continuing operations against armed groups active in the area.

News.Az