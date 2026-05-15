Suspected drone prompts alert in southern Finland

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Authorities in Finland detected a possible drone in the country’s airspace over the southern Uusimaa region early Friday, prompting heightened security measures and public warnings, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“A danger alert has been issued for Uusimaa regarding drones. Official measures are underway. The Defense Forces have intensified their surveillance and counter-capabilities,” Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote on social media platform X.

Orpo’s statement followed an earlier alert from the Helsinki City Rescue Department, which warned on X that “a potentially dangerous unmanned aerial vehicle” could be moving through the airspace. Residents were urged to remain indoors “until the end of the hazard situation is announced.”

According to public broadcaster Yle, air traffic at Helsinki Airport was temporarily restricted, leading to delays and cancellations affecting domestic flights.

Finland’s defense forces said they immediately strengthened surveillance and response operations after receiving information about the suspected drone activity. Officials indicated that the possible target zone was located between Helsinki and Porvoo.

Despite the heightened alert, defense officials stressed that Finland is not currently facing a direct military threat.

Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine War in February 2022, Finland applied for membership in NATO and officially joined the alliance in April 2023.

Finland shares a 1,343-kilometer border with Russia, the longest border between Russia and any NATO member state. The Nordic country also borders fellow NATO members Norway and Sweden.

News.Az