UN mission in DR Congo questioned amid escalating conflict

The U.N. reported on Wednesday that seventeen U.N. peacekeepers have been killed this year in clashes between M23 rebels and government forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, including three in the past week.

The three peacekeepers — one from Uruguay and two from South Africa — were killed over the weekend in the fighting around Goma. More than 300 U.N. peacekeepers have been killed since the mission in Congo was deployed in 1999.The deaths have renewed questions about the future of the U.N. mission, known as MONUSCO.The Congolese government requested the mission’s withdrawal last year, citing its failure to prevent attacks by the many armed groups in eastern Congo.Philippe Undji, a member of parliament from South Kivu province and a member of the AFDC party, which is allied with President Felix Tshisekedi's ruling party, said the government is waiting to see how the United Nations handles this latest conflict."I think the U.N. peacekeepers have helped to protect the civilians, but it's not enough,” Undji said. “We are watching the United Nations meeting in the U.S. over this matter, and the decision they are going to make will tell us whether they like Africa and DR Congo. We are telling them we are watching their next move."Undji said he wants to see action taken against Rwanda, which Congo, the U.N. secretary-general and other observers accuse of supporting M23. Kigali denies the allegation.Rwandan President Paul Kagame has said the conflict is a Congolese internal problem and has accused Kinshasa of supporting rebel groups that want to interfere with his country's security.International relations and diplomacy expert Kizito Sabala said the violence and tension will increase pressure on the U.N. mission to withdraw."I think the calls for its withdrawal will intensify, and it's going to convince everyone that MONUSCO’s time in DRC is long overdue,” Sabala said. “They need to leave."Addressing the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, Vivian van de Perre, the deputy special representative for protection and operations in MONUSCO, said the mission remains important in addressing the conflict and humanitarian situation."Despite the significant challenges, MONUSCO continues to play a vital role in this crisis in eastern DRC and has proven to be a beacon for myriad vulnerable groups seeking protection,” van de Perre said.“However, the mission is challenged in ensuring safety of its staff and premises, which has been severely impacted heavily by direct and indirect fire used in these last few days, and to address the logistical, human rights and humanitarian challenges we are all facing to ensure the mission's continued effectiveness," she said.The peacekeepers are mandated to protect civilians and humanitarian workers and support the Congolese government's stabilization and peace efforts.Sabala said, "We always see there is a conflict going on, and I think they owe the international community and the region an explanation for why this is happening. Is it about their mandate, their facilities, or the equipment? Because I think that explanation will help the region and the international community see how best to address the problem in DRC."Experts warn that M23’s capture of Goma could start another extended period of instability and, in the worst scenario, a third Congo war. The previous conflicts, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, caused widespread destruction, displacement and food shortages, leading to the deaths of several million people.

