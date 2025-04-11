UN refugee agency urges more investment in Syrian returnees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Approximately 400,000 Syrians have returned home from the region since the fall of the Assad regime last December, while over a million internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to their communities.

The estimates are from the UN refugee agency, UNHCROpens in new window, which on Friday called for increased funding to support Syrian returnees as needs intensify at a time when aid budgets globally are being slashed, News.Az reports citing the website of the United Nations.

“Since the fall of the Assad regime, returning home and starting anew has become a possibility for Syrians,” saidOpens in new window UNHCR spokesperson Céline Schmitt, speaking from Damascus to journalists in Geneva.

“With investment in aid and early recovery, we can create opportunities and keep up the hope of Syrians,” she insisted.

‘Window of opportunity’

Ms. Schmitt said that “as the school year ends, summer will be a critical moment for voluntary returns and a window of opportunity that should not be missed.”

Syrians will need support in the areas of shelter, livelihoods, protection and legal assistance, for returns to be successful and sustainable.

“The risk is that, without adequate funding, the projected 1.5 million returns this year may not happen, and those who do return may have no other choice but to leave again,” she warned.

Invest in returns

Therefore, support for UNHCR and other humanitarian actors is crucial for stability, she said, in the face of severe funding cuts which are putting millions of lives at risk.

Currently, nearly 16.7 million people inside Syria – about 90 per cent of the population – require some form of humanitarian assistance. Over 7.4 million Syrians are still displaced within the country.

“Now is the time to invest in facilitating the return of refugees who have been waiting years for this moment,” she said.

Aid cuts threaten operations

In January, UNHCR launched an operational framework to help 1.5 million refugees and two million IDPs return home this year. Although $575 million is required, only $71 million has been pledged to date.

Ms. Schmitt noted that this is happening amidst a significant reduction in donor funding between 2024 and 2025.

“These cuts are impacting our workforce, which will shrink by 30 per cent inside Syria, significantly affecting our ability to provide critical support,” she said.

Additionally, lack of proper funding could force UNHCR to pause some of its life-saving activities. The agency supports 122 community centres and 44 per cent will have to close by the summer.

The centres provide critical aid such as mental health support, legal assistance, prevention of gender-based violence and mine awareness education.

“They also foster social cohesion, and their closure will impact returnees and their communities as well as UNHCR's local partners,” she added.

News.Az