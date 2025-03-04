UN rights chief calls for resumption of Gaza humanitarian aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has stressed the urgent need to resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

In his global report submitted to the Human Rights Council on Monday, Türk highlighted the devastating impact of Israeli attacks, stating that they have “torn apart the social and physical fabric” of Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The UN rights chief underscored the importance of maintaining the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, urging that it “becomes the basis for peace.” He described the territory as having been “razed” by relentless Israeli bombardment, reinforcing the need for immediate humanitarian relief and long-term solutions rooted in human rights principles.

Between October 7, 2023, and January 19, 2025, Israel committed genocide in Gaza, leaving more than 160,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 14,000 missing.

Israel reneged on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas on January 19 by refusing to move to its second phase after the first ended at midnight on Saturday/Sunday.

“Any solution to the cycles of violence must be rooted in human rights, including the right to self-determination, the rule of law, and accountability,” Türk asserted.

He called for the immediate release of all hostages and those arbitrarily detained, as well as the unimpeded resumption of humanitarian aid to the besieged population.

Türk also voiced deep concerns over Israeli military raids on Palestinian settlements in the West Bank. He condemned Israel’s “unilateral actions and threats of annexation in the West Bank, in violation of international law,” stressing that such actions must come to an end.

He also condemned “military weapons and tactics, including tanks and airstrikes, against Palestinians.”

Equally alarming, according to Türk, is “the destruction and emptying of refugee camps, the expansion of illegal settlements, the severe restrictions on movement, and the displacement of tens of thousands of people.”

News.Az