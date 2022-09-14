UN SC calls for an immediate ceasefire between Yerevan and Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

"In the UN Security Council, there was talk of a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan soon, as well as a political and diplomatic solution to the situation," Vasili Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, told journalists, News.az reports.

The Russian diplomat noted that the consultations were held behind closed doors: "Everyone unanimously said that they are in favor of a ceasefire soon and the settlement of the situation through political-diplomatic means."

News.Az