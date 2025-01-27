UN Security Council convenes urgently over violence in Congo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as M23 forces, supported by Rwanda, advanced through the border towards the city of Goma, News.az reports citing foreign media .

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix opened the meeting by condemning the resumption of hostilities on the DRC’s border. Lacroix also called for the respect of DRC’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ambassadors of Uruguay and South Africa participated in the meeting. These representatives called for the Security Council to protect UN troops as peacekeepers from these two countries were killed in the DRC while acting in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).The DRC’s Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner urged the Security Council to act. In a press statement she said, “The DRC is the country whose territorial integrity is being violated by Rwanda.” In this sense, she claimed Rwanda is violating international laws and principles, as “Each minute that is passing without decisive action by this Council is a victory for the aggressor.” The DRC’s foreign minister called for sanctions and an embargo on Rwandan minerals while removing Rwanda from the list of troop-contributing nations for its participation in attacks against UN peacekeepers.UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Rwanda’s support of M23 forces and their continued invasion of DRC’s eastern border. Stéphane Dujarric, the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, confirmed that Guterres “further calls on the Rwanda Defence Forces to cease support to the M23 and withdraw from DRC territory.” Moreover, the Secretary-General reminded “all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law.” Guterres called for the appropriate authorities to investigate those accountable.Currently, the UN is relocating its staff from Goma, as M23 forces supported by Rwanda advance towards this city. Human rights groups have continuously condemned the attacks on civilians occurring in the DRC. Recently, Amnesty International called for armed forces in the DRC to stop the use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas. Mass displacement of individuals have also being a point of concern as 400.000 people have been displaced in the city of Kivu this year alone, the UN confirms.

News.Az