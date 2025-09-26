UN Security Council rejects Russia and China’s bid to delay Iran sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.N. Security Council on Friday rejected another last-ditch attempt to delay the reimposition of sanctions on Iran, a day before the deadline, after Western countries claimed that weeks of meetings with officials failed to yield a "concrete" agreement.

It comes a day before a series of U.N. “snapback” sanctions are set to take effect as outlined in Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

That would again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran and penalize any development of Iran’s ballistic missile program, among other measures, further squeezing the country’s reeling economy.

News.Az