Yandex metrika counter

UN Security Council to hold high-level meeting on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

  • World
  • Share
UN Security Council to hold high-level meeting on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

The UN Security Council is to hold a high-level meeting on the Palestinian issue on January 23, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"There will be a high-level UNSC meeting on January 23, which will focus on the Palestinian issue as well as the situation in the region," France's permanent representative Nicolas de Riviere told a news conference, as his country took over the UNSC presidency in January.

He hopes that a number of ministers, including those from Middle Eastern countries, will attend.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      