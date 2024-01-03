UN Security Council to hold high-level meeting on Palestinian-Israeli conflict
The UN Security Council is to hold a high-level meeting on the Palestinian issue on January 23, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"There will be a high-level UNSC meeting on January 23, which will focus on the Palestinian issue as well as the situation in the region," France's permanent representative Nicolas de Riviere told a news conference, as his country took over the UNSC presidency in January.
He hopes that a number of ministers, including those from Middle Eastern countries, will attend.