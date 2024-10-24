UN Security Council vigorously denounces terrorist attack in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the terror attack that took place at the Turkish Aerospace Industries Company (TUSAS) production facility, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The statement released by the organization emphasizes that those responsible for the attack, as well as those who financed and supported the terror attack, must be held accountable.As a result of the terror attack that took place on October 23 at TUSAS in Ankara, five people were killed and 22 were injured.

