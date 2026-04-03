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At least 12 injured in Abu Dhabi after missile debris falls

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At least 12 injured in Abu Dhabi after missile debris falls
Source: Getty Images

At least 12 people were injured in Abu Dhabi’s Ajban area following the fall of debris after missiles were intercepted by air defense systems, News.Az reports, citing the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Among the injured, seven are Nepalese citizens and five are Indian nationals.

One of the Nepalese victims sustained serious injuries, the statement added.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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