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IDF threatens strikes on two more bridges in Lebanon

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IDF threatens strikes on two more bridges in Lebanon
Source: Anadolu Agency

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have warned that they will target two additional bridges on the Litani River, citing Hezbollah’s use of the crossings to move operatives and weapons into southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

“To prevent the transfer of reinforcements and weapons, the IDF intends to attack the Sohmor–Mashghara bridges,” said army spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee.

Israel has already struck five bridges along the Litani River, citing their use by Hezbollah for military purposes.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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