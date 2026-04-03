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Chelsea has decided not to include Enzo Fernandez in the squad for their next two matches after sanctioning the midfielder for comments made during the international break.

The 25-year-old, linked with a potential move to Real Madrid, said on a podcast that he would like to live in Madrid, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Following Chelsea’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in March, Fernandez added that he was unsure whether he would remain at the club next season.

Head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed that the decision affects Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Port Vale and next weekend’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

"I spoke with Enzo about an hour ago," Rosenior said. "As a football club, with me as part of the decision, he won't be available for tomorrow's game or Manchester City next Sunday.

"It's disappointing for Enzo to speak that way. I've got no bad words to say about him but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build."

Fernández joined Chelsea for a then-British record £107million ($141 million) in 2023 and was appointed vice captain the following year. "Enzo, firstly, as a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect," Rosenior said. "He's frustrated because he wants us to be successful. "In terms of the decision, it's not all about me, or the sporting directors, the ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision. "The door is not closed on Enzo. It's a sanction. You have to protect the culture, and in terms of that, a line was crossed."

News.Az