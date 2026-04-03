Fernández joined Chelsea for a then-British record £107million ($141 million) in 2023 and was appointed vice captain the following year.

"Enzo, firstly, as a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect," Rosenior said.

"He's frustrated because he wants us to be successful.

"In terms of the decision, it's not all about me, or the sporting directors, the ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision.

"The door is not closed on Enzo. It's a sanction. You have to protect the culture, and in terms of that, a line was crossed."