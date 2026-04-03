BYD Great Tang SUV set for China launch in May

BYD Great Tang SUV set for China launch in May

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BYD is set to launch its new flagship SUV, the BYD Great Tang, in China this May, featuring both fully electric and plug-in hybrid variants with a claimed range of up to 950 km.

The model will enter presales in April, positioning itself as one of the longest-range electric SUVs in its class, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The fully electric (BEV) version of the Great Tang is expected to deliver up to 950 km of range under CLTC standards, powered by BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery.

Key performance highlights include:

Rear-wheel-drive version producing 300 kW (402 hp)

All-wheel-drive version delivering up to 585 kW (784 hp)

0–100 km/h acceleration in just 3.9 seconds (AWD variant)

The SUV will also support advanced “flash charging” technology aimed at significantly reducing charging times.

In addition to the fully electric model, the Great Tang will be offered in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants.

These include:

A DM-i version with a 1.5L turbo engine and electric motor

A higher-performance DM-p version with dual electric motors

The hybrid model is expected to offer an electric-only range of over 300 km, adding flexibility for longer journeys.

As BYD’s largest SUV to date, the Great Tang is designed as a full-size, seven-seat crossover with a focus on comfort and technology.

Notable features include:

Air suspension with dual-chamber system

Rear-wheel steering for improved maneuverability

Multiple screens and rear-seat entertainment

Built-in refrigerator and folding tables

Premium audio system with 27 speakers

The vehicle is based on the Dynasty-D concept first revealed at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show.

Pricing has not yet been officially confirmed, but the Great Tang is expected to compete in China’s premium large SUV segment, rivaling models such as the Geely Galaxy M9.

Industry analysts suggest the model could be priced competitively to avoid overlap with BYD’s premium Denza lineup.

The launch underscores intensifying competition in China’s electric vehicle market, where manufacturers are focusing on longer range, faster charging, and high-end features to attract buyers.

With its combination of range, performance, and luxury features, the BYD Great Tang aims to strengthen the company’s position in the high-end EV segment.

News.Az