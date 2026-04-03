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IRGC says it shot down Israeli missile and drone over Iran

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IRGC says it shot down Israeli missile and drone over Iran
Photo: Press TV

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has shot down an intruding Israeli cruise missile.

In a statement on Friday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said its air defence systems, operating within Iran’s integrated air defence network, destroyed a long-range stealth missile with a 1,000-pound warhead in the skies over the city of Zanjan, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

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In a separate statement, the IRGC command in Qazvin Province said its air defence units also destroyed an Israeli suicide drone over East Alamut.


News.Az 

By Emil Kaziyev

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