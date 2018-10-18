UN sends 30 trucks of humanitarian aid to Syria's Idlib

+ ↺ − 16 px

600 tons of humanitarian aid will be distributed

The UN has sent 30 trucks of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The convoy passed through the Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay’s Reyhanli district.

Some 600 tons of humanitarian aid will be distributed to people in need in Idlib and its rural areas.

Located near the Turkish border, Idlib province is home to more than three million Syrians, many of whom fled from other cities following attacks by regime forces.

Following a meeting in Russia’s port city of Sochi last month between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the two countries agreed to establish the Idlib demilitarized zone.

Ankara and Moscow also signed a memorandum of understanding calling for the “stabilization” of Idlib's de-escalation zone, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

