UN special rapporteur advocates for worldwide medical boycott of Israel

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, on Monday urged medical professionals around the world to sever ties with Israel as a direct response to the destruction of Gaza’s health care system, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"I urge medical professionals worldwide to pursue the severance of all ties with Israel as a concrete way to forcefully denounce Israel's full destruction of the Palestinian healthcare system in Gaza, a critical tool of its ongoing genocide," Albanese said on X.Albanese’s statement comes as the ongoing conflict continues to devastate Palestinian infrastructure, with Gaza’s medical facilities being severely impacted by Israeli military actions.Her comments reflect growing international concern over the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where hospitals and clinics have been targeted and overwhelmed by the relentless violence. The lack of essential medical supplies, infrastructure damage, and loss of life have left Gaza's health sector struggling to cope.Albanese also highlighted the case of Dr. Hussan Abu Safiya, a Palestinian doctor who has been detained by Israeli authorities, calling for his immediate release and adding the hashtag #FreeDrHussanAbuSafiya in support of his cause.Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

