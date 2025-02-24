UN supports South Sudan's plan for 2026 elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting South Sudan as the country works to complete a two-year transitional period and prepare for its first-ever democratic elections in 2026.

Signed in 2018 to end years of conflict, the Revitalized Peace Agreement, initially set a three-year timeline for elections and the formation of a democratic government. The transition has been extended four times, with key political, security, and governance benchmarks remaining unfulfilled, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Under the latest extension this month, announced by the authorities in September last year, general elections are scheduled to take place in December 2026.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, made the pledge during a press conference in Juba on Monday. He acknowledged the significant challenges facing the world’s youngest nation, including the economic and security repercussions of the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

“The conflict in Sudan has had a profound impact on South Sudan, including the influx of refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs), as well as its effects on the economy and security,” Lacroix said.

He added that these external pressures compound South Sudan’s existing domestic challenges, which include a dire humanitarian crisis, rising sub-national insecurity, and sporadic violence in various regions.

Lacroix emphasised that the UN is aware of the complexities of the situation and remains committed to advocating for the resources needed to support South Sudan’s transition.

“I wanted to assure our partners, including Secretary-General António Guterres, of the UN’s strong commitment to continue supporting South Sudan. We will ensure that attention remains focused on the situation here,” he said.

The UN official also highlighted that South Sudan’s struggles are part of a broader global crisis, which has placed significant strain on international humanitarian resources.

During his four-day visit, Lacroix met with South Sudanese officials, including President Salva Kiir, Vice Presidents, cabinet ministers, and representatives from civil society organisations. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation to address the country’s challenges and advance its democratic transition.

The UN’s renewed pledge comes as South Sudan prepares for a critical phase in its political journey, with elections seen as a key milestone in its path to stability and governance.

News.Az