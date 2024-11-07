UN to consider 'enhanced protection' as Lebanon warns heritage is at risk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several Israeli strikes in recent weeks on the eastern city of Baalbek and the southern city of Tyre -- both strongholds of Iran-backed group Hezbollah -- have hit close to ancient Roman ruins designated by UNESCO as World Heritage sites.A UNESCO committee will meet in extraordinary session in Paris on November 18 to consider the inscription of Lebanese heritage sites on UNESCO's list of sites under "enhanced protection", the agency said.Enhanced protection status gives heritage sites "high-level immunity from military attacks", UNESCO said, warning that "criminal prosecutions and sanctions, conducted by the competent authorities, may apply in cases where individuals do not respect the enhanced protection granted to a cultural property".The announcement came after more than 100 Lebanese lawmakers appealed to UNESCO to ensure the preservation of heritage sites in areas heavily bombed by Israel during its war on the country."During the devastating war on Lebanon, Israel has caused grave human rights violations and atrocities," the lawmakers said in their appeal to UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay."As parliamentarians, we bring to your attention an urgent need: the protection of Lebanon's historic sites in Baalbek, Tyre, Sidon, and other invaluable landmarks currently at risk due to the escalation of the atrocities," it said."These cherished landmarks, treasured not only by our nation but by the world, face imminent risk as the war escalates."Lebanon is home to six UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Roman ruins in Baalbek and Tyre.In Baalbek, Israeli strikes on Wednesday destroyed a heritage house dating back to the French mandate and damaged the historic Palmyra Hotel near the city's Roman temples, according to local authorities.During its 150-year history, the Palmyra Hotel has welcomed guests including post-war French president Charles de Gaulle and US singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone.The strikes hit just a few metres (yards) from the ruins, the closest since the start of the war, officials said."We are waiting for specialists from UNESCO and the Directorate General of Antiquities" to determine if there was any damage, Baalbek mayor Mustafa al-Shall told news agency AFP.

