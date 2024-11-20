UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, while US position remains unclear

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a new draft resolution urging a Gaza ceasefire, in its latest effort to pressure an end to the Israeli offensive in the besieged territory, News.az reports citing foreign media .

But the draft could be blocked by the United States, Israel’s main ally.The latest draft of the resolution demands “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire,” and “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”The wording has angered Israel and raised fears of a US veto.Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon has called the text “shameful,” adding: “We cannot allow the UN to tie the hands of the State of Israel from protecting its citizens, and we will not stop fighting until we return all the kidnapped men and women home.”“For us, it has to be a linkage between a ceasefire and the release of hostages,” said Robert Wood, the deputy US ambassador. “It has been our principle position from the beginning and it still remains.”The war was triggered by Hamas’s assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, a stunning cross-border raid that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.The health ministry in Gaza said the death toll from the resulting Israeli aggression had reached 43,972 people, the majority civilians. The United Nations considers the figures reliable.Of 251 hostages seized during the October 7 attack, 97 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.Almost all of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war which has caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

News.Az