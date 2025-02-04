UN warns maternal deaths in Afghanistan may rise after US funding pause

Pio Smith, regional director for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA), said that over 9 million people in Afghanistan would lose access to services and over 1.2 million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan due to the closure of health facilities.

Afghanistan has one of the highest death rates in the world for pregnant women, with a mother dying of preventable pregnancy complications every two hours, he said.

"What happens when our work is not funded? Women give birth alone, in unsanitary conditions...Newborns die from preventable causes," he told a Geneva press briefing. "These are literally the world's most vulnerable people."

"If I just take the example of Afghanistan, between 2025 and 2028 we estimate that the absence of U.S. support will result in 1,200 additional maternal deaths and 109,000 additional unintended pregnancies," he said.