UN warns of widespread atrocities in Sudan’s Darfur as fighting escalates

UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Monday described the situation in Sudan’s Darfur region as “catastrophic,” citing intensifying clashes between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Addressing the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk said thousands of civilians have been killed this year, accusing both sides of showing “utter disregard” for international humanitarian law, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"After more than a year under RSF siege, the situation in El Fasher is catastrophic," he said.

"The scale of the suffering of the Sudanese people across this vast country is unfathomable, demanding the full attention of the world," he added.

He said that people in El Fasher lack food, water and medicine while enduring constant bombardment.

"Sexual violence is widespread, predominantly against displaced women and girls. There are no safe routes out of the city, and I have repeatedly raised the risk of further atrocities and ethnically motivated violence," he added.

He called on all states to respect the UN arms embargo, press the warring parties to protect civilians, ensure unhindered humanitarian access, and push for a ceasefire that would pave the way for civilian rule.

