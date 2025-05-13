UN welcomes U.S. decision to lift Syria sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the easing of U.S. sanctions on Syria—announced today by President Donald Trump—“is a positive development, inviting a broader investment” in the country.

The lifting of sanctions will help the reconstruction of Syria and “help the Syrian people recover from more than a decade of conflict, a decade of underinvestment,” Dujarric says. It will put more of a focus “on economic development, on private businesses and investment,” News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

The United Nations will continue to support Syria’s reconstruction, whether it’s physical or psychological, “for it to be a country where all Syrians of all faiths, of all ethnicities and minorities feel safe and represented.” Dujarric says.

News.Az