Unblocking of economic and transport links in region meet interests of all countries, deputy PM says

The opening of economic and transport links between Azerbaijan and Armenia meet the interests of all countries in the region, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The deputy premiers emphasized that the implementation of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia will open up new opportunities for cooperation.

News.Az