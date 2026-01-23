Uncle Floyd, New Jersey TV icon, dies at 74

+ ↺ − 16 px

Floyd Vivino, the comedian, musician and TV personality best known across New Jersey as “Uncle Floyd”, has died at the age of 74.

His brother, Jerry Vivino, shared the news on social media, writing that his older brother would be “missed” but remembered by family, friends and fans. Vivino had faced health problems for roughly the past two and a half years, according to his brother, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born in Paterson in 1951, Vivino grew up in a musical family and became one of North Jersey’s most recognizable entertainers. He built a devoted following through The Uncle Floyd Show, a local cable program that ran from 1974 to 2001 and helped turn him into a cult favorite. At the show’s peak, the Uncle Floyd Fan Club drew thousands of members across multiple states — a rare reach for a regional TV personality long before social media.

After the program ended, Vivino remained a constant presence on the New Jersey circuit, performing frequently at town events and live comedy shows. Fans knew him for a throwback look — often featuring a porkpie hat and plaid coat — and for routines rooted in local references that felt tailor-made for Garden State crowds.

Vivino’s influence also reached beyond New Jersey. He appeared in the film Good Morning, Vietnam and was admired by major artists, including David Bowie, who Vivino said recognized his work.

Tributes quickly spread across the state following the announcement. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh described Vivino as “one of the funniest Patersonians to ever live,” remembering the joy his comedy brought to families and communities.

For many New Jersey audiences, Uncle Floyd wasn’t just a performer — he was part of the culture: a familiar face at local events, a staple of late-night cable memories, and a symbol of a distinctly regional kind of humor that never tried to be anything else.

