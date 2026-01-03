Trump blocks $3m chip deal over China security concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump has blocked HieFo Corp’s $3 million acquisition of New Jersey aerospace firm Emcore, citing national security and China-related concerns.

In a White House order, Trump said HieFo was “controlled by a citizen of the People’s Republic of China” and must divest all Emcore assets within 180 days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. flagged potential security risks in the deal, though the specifics were not disclosed. HieFo had acquired Emcore’s chip and indium-phosphide wafer operations in 2024.

