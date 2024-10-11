UNDP praises Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateral climate action

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, Alessandra Roccasalvo, expressed her gratitude to the country for its strong support of the multilateral system addressing climate change.

Speaking at the Pre-COP29 event in Baku, Roccasalvo emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling this global challenge, News.Az reports.“We are here to fight climate change, but this must be done in a way that benefits the population and instills hope for the future. In this regard, I want to thank Azerbaijan for being a true supporter of the multilateral system,” she stated.Roccasalvo highlighted Azerbaijan's diverse climate, which includes nine climate belts, presenting unique challenges such as water scarcity and erosion. The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

News.Az