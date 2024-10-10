Pre-COP29 event begins in Baku with focus on climate action

A Pre-COP29 event, themed “Enhance Ambition and Enable Action,” kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, read a message from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the event participants, News.Az reports.Notable speakers include Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and Nabeel Munir, Chair of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Body for Implementation.The event will continue until October 11. The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

