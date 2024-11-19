UNEP hails Caspian states’ declaration at COP29 as ‘significant milestone’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The declaration on enhanced cooperation to address the Caspian Sea's water decline, which was adopted by the five Caspian littoral states at COP29 in Baku, marks a significant milestone, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said.

She stated that Azerbaijan successfully brought together the five countries that signed the Tehran Convention, News.Az reports.Andersen highlighted that all parties have committed to collaborate in tackling the challenges posed by climate change while benefiting jointly from the resources of the Caspian Sea.“It is crucial to recognize that global warming disrupts rainfall patterns, leading to gradual water-level declines in the Caspian Sea. Scientists from the five countries need to work together to address these concerns and mitigate the effects of climate change,” the UNEP executive director added.

