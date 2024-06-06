Uniper emphasises robust demand for Azerbaijani gas in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a robust demand for Azerbaijani gas in Europe, Michael Hilmer, the Vice President Gas Supply and Origination Caspian and South at Uniper, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a plenary session as part of the Baku Energy Forum, Hilmer stressed that natural gas will be in demand for a long time."Although Germany takes measures to transition to green energy, it keeps gas issues in mind. After refusing the Russian gas, the prices on the continent increased seven times and an energy crisis emerged. Therefore, there is a great demand for Azerbaijani gas in Europe," he added.

News.Az