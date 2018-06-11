United flight makes emergency landing in Ireland after 'bomb threat' was found on board

United flight makes emergency landing in Ireland after 'bomb threat' was found on board

A United Airlines flight from Rome to Chicago made an emergency landing in Shannon, Ireland, Monday due to a suspected security threat, Fox News reports.

Flight UA-971 landed at Shannon Airport around 1:42 p.m. local time and was met by police and fire crew on the ground, Independent.ie reported.

The 214 passengers and crew members disembarked the plane and were taken into the terminal along with their luggage to undergo a security screening. A spokesperson for Garda, the local police force, told Independent.ie that the flight was diverted to Shannon, in midwest Ireland, following “the discovery of a note relating to a bomb threat on board.”

According to Independent.ie, there was a message written on a surface in the aircraft’s lavatory suggesting the presence of an explosive.

