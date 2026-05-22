2026 Honda City launched in India at Rs 12 lakh

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Honda’s legendary sedan is officially stepping up its game. The 2026 Honda City facelift has launched in India with an attractive introductory starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Marking the second major mid-lifecycle update for the fifth-generation model, this refresh brings a sharper design and highly requested features to India's longest-running automotive nameplate.

While the entry-level pricing remains highly competitive, the premium trims see a price bump. The top-tier ZX+ petrol-CVT variant now costs Rs 1.08 lakh more, while the tech-loaded strong-hybrid City e:HEV sees a Rs 1 lakh price hike, topping out the range at Rs 21 lakh, News.Az reports, citing Auto Car India.

The most striking changes are right upfront. Honda has completely redesigned the fascia, swapping out the old chrome trim for a sleek, body-colored panel. The sedan now sports slimmer headlamps with a distinctive two-part LED DRL signature, connected seamlessly by an elegant light bar. A new honeycomb grille and a sharper front bumper with larger air intakes give it a much more aggressive stance. Spin to the side and rear, and you will notice new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels and a refreshed rear bumper featuring a body-colored faux diffuser. Honda has also added a striking new Crystal Black Pearl shade to the color palette.

Inside, the big news is the tech upgrade. The dashboard now hosts a larger, floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Drivers will welcome the addition of ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera system—two massive wins for daily commuting. Thankfully, Honda has kept tactile buttons and dials for the climate controls, ensuring ease of use on the go. This sits alongside premium features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and an 8-speaker sound system. Safety remains top-tier with 6 airbags and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Under the hood, things remain reliably unchanged. You can choose between the refined 1.5-litre petrol engine (121hp) paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT, or the ultra-efficient 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain (126hp). The hybrid model boasts a stellar claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26kpl and now comes with a reassuring 5-year warranty on all hybrid components.

The updated Honda City is ready to defend its crown against the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus in the midsize sedan arena.

News.Az