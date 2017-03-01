United States supports "Southern Gas Corridor" project

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fully supports the "Southern Gas Corridor" project, said Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at the U.S. Department of State speaking at the the “US-Azerbaijan” conference, APA-Economics reports.

According to her, the U.S. will continue to support "Southern Gas Corridor": "This project, as well as the TAP will help diversify Europe gas supply sources."

Another representative of the State Department Amos Hochstein said that Washington believes in the successful implementation of the "Southern Gas Corridor": “The U.S. is one of the first countries to support this project.”

News.Az

