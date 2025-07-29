UnitedHealth slashes 2025 outlook as medical costs surge, shares drop

+ ↺ − 16 px

UnitedHealth Group issued a grim 2025 earnings forecast on Tuesday, falling far short of Wall Street’s expectations as high medical costs continue to pressure its insurance business.

The health care giant now expects adjusted earnings of at least $16 per share for 2025, with revenue projected between $445.5 billion and $448 billion. Analysts had forecast significantly stronger results, with profits of $20.91 per share and revenue around $449.16 billion, according to LSEG estimates, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shares of UnitedHealth fell over 3% in premarket trading and have dropped more than 44% this year, reflecting growing investor concerns.

UnitedHealth, which owns the largest private Medicare Advantage provider in the U.S., continues to face rising medical expenses as more seniors undergo procedures delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its medical care ratio — the percentage of premiums spent on medical claims — surged to 89.4% in Q2, up from 85.1% a year earlier.

The company expects the full-year 2025 ratio to range between 89% and 89.5%, a sign that the cost burden may persist across the industry.

“While we face challenges across our lines of business, we believe we can resolve these issues and recapture our earnings growth potential,” said UnitedHealthcare CEO Tim Noel.

The disappointing outlook adds to a string of recent challenges for UnitedHealth, including:

CEO turmoil: Former CEO Andrew Witty abruptly departed in May, and the company is now under the leadership of Stephen Hemsley.

Federal scrutiny: UnitedHealth recently disclosed that it is cooperating with Department of Justice investigations into its Medicare billing practices.

Historic cyberattack: Earlier in 2024, a major cyberattack compromised data of millions of Americans.

Leadership tragedy: The company was also rocked by the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, drawing national attention and public outcry.

For the second quarter, UnitedHealth reported:

Adjusted EPS: $4.08 (vs. $4.48 expected)

Revenue: $111.62 billion (vs. $111.52 billion expected)

Despite slightly beating revenue estimates, the earnings miss underlines the financial strain facing insurers amid rising healthcare utilization and regulatory headwinds.

As the industry grapples with mounting costs and scrutiny, all eyes are now on Hemsley and his plan to steer the company back to stability.

