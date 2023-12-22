UNSC passes humanitarian resolution on Gaza drafted by Arab nations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council has passed a resolution drafted by Arab nations, which is aimed at making it easier to get humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, News.az reports.

A total of 13 countries voted for the resolution, while Russia and the US abstained. The document required nine votes to pass, provided that none of the permanent members of the UN Security Council voted against it.

The 16-point document, drafted by Egypt, the UAE and Palestine, is aimed at facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip. The resolution also calls for the immediate release of all hostages and strongly condemns all violations of humanitarian law, including indiscriminate strikes on civilians and terrorist attacks. However, the radical Palestinian movement Hamas is not mentioned in this regard.

News.Az