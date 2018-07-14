UNWTO Secretary-General: Tourism is rapidly developing in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Tourism is rapidly developing in Azerbaijan,” said Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili as he met with Azerbaijani

Maharramov said that the state-of-the-art tourism infrastructure was created in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Pololikashvili hailed the Azerbaijani government`s attention to developing tourism sector, saying this contributed to increasing the tourist flow to the country.

Pololikashvili noted that Baku will host the 110th session of the UNWTO Executive Council in 2019. He underlined that the Spanish influential “Ejecutivos” magazine`s awarding Azerbaijan is the embodiment of the country`s transformation into the region`s tourism center.

News.Az

