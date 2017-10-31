Up to six people reported dead after apparent road rage shooting in New York City

As many as six people have been reported dead after a bizarre incident in which two truck drivers got in a fight, one or both truck drivers ran over cyclists and pedestrians, and one of the drivers opened fire, Sputnik reported.

Several reports have suggested multiple people were killed during the incident. At least one police officer was injured, emergency medics said.

​"Currently there is one person in custody," the New York Police Department stated. "No other outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing," NYPD said in a Twitter post. The Manhattan incident is not being treated as a terror-related attack.

​A motorist took the vehicle onto a sidewalk near the World Trade Center, injuring several people, according to eye-witness and police sources.

