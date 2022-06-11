Yandex metrika counter

Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Ukrainian capital

President of the European Commission Ursula von der arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Good to be back in Kyiv. With President Zelenskyy, I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” the European Commission chief said on Twitter.

